Two Dead in SUV Crash Involving Anthony Joshua in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua was injured in a fatal car crash on the Lagos–Ibadan expressway near Makun, Ogun State. Two passengers in his SUV were killed instantly. The heavyweight was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be recovering.
Eyewitnesses said Joshua was seated behind the driver in a Lexus SUV traveling in a small convoy with his security vehicle. According to local reports, a tire burst caused the Lexus to lose control and collide with a stationary truck. The impact killed the passenger beside the driver and the person sitting next to Joshua.
Rescue came fast. Roadside civilians and traffic officers broke through the wreckage before the Federal Road Safety Corps arrived. “We tried to pull them out before the car caught fire,” said one of the rescuers, Adeniyi Orojo. “Joshua was conscious but stunned.”
Officials from Ogun State’s traffic enforcement confirmed his involvement. The stretch of road is known for fatal accidents — narrow lanes, high speed, soft shoulders.
What It Means for Joshua
Joshua’s last few months were meant for rest before finalizing his next bout. The accident changes the timeline. Even if his injuries prove minor, travel, rehab, and clearance will take time. A bruised or concussed fighter doesn’t jump straight back into camp.
He’s been more active this year than in past stretches, regaining rhythm and confidence after rough years of rebuilding. This kind of incident can derail that momentum — not physically alone, but mentally. Seeing death up close changes how a man moves.
Bottom line: Two lives were lost, and Joshua still breathing. Everything after that — mandatories, rematches, Saudi events — can wait. He’ll have to recover before worrying about anything under sanctioning-body schedules. For now, the only thing that matters is that he gets well.
Anthony Joshua in serious car crash in Nigeria.
Reports are saying 2 have died.
Thought are with everyone involved 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RFpFyu4m52
— The Boxing Man (@TheBoxingMan_) December 29, 2025
Last Updated on 12/29/2025