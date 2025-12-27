Tsutsumi’s response came through timing, not dominance. He stayed composed, kept his eyes up, and trusted his counters. The left hand was the key. He landed it clean more than once, both upstairs and to the body, and that gradually slowed Quintana’s pressure. By the third, the pace had shifted. Quintana’s feet weren’t as busy, his punches had lost snap, and his entries became predictable.

The finish came the way most pressure fighters get stopped: walking in without a plan. Tsutsumi placed a short right, followed by a clean left that sent Quintana down. He beat the count but his legs were gone. The referee had no choice but to step in.

This was a working man’s stoppage. Tsutsumi showed composure, decent punch selection, and the ability to adjust under pressure. He also showed some flaws. He backs up too straight. He accepts exchanges he doesn’t need to. Against a cleaner pressure fighter with better balance, that becomes a real problem.

Still, this was his first scheduled eight-rounder, and he handled the moment. That matters. What comes next should be about tightening the footwork and learning to control range, not rushing toward bigger names. Because if he doesn’t clean those things up, the next guy won’t need four rounds to find him.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Reito Tsutsumi v Leobardo Quintana, Super Bantamweight Contest.

27 December 2025

Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

No scorecards were required after the referee’s intervention there.