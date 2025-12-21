Can Fury vs Joshua Really Happen in 2026 or Is Money Blocking It?

What could go wrong for Fury?

Distance is the risk. He has not controlled it properly for a long time. When he gets lazy, his jab goes slack, his hands sink, and he leans instead of resetting. Joshua can hurt a man who hangs tall and waits.

Fury also shifts weight slowly now. When his feet stall, straight shots land. If he treats this like routine business, he eats something clean.

Can Joshua keep pressure without losing his discipline?

Simple pressure. Jab the chest, take away Fury’s lean, and get him working. Joshua does not need clever patterns. He needs discipline, no admiring his own punches, and steady punch-output without panic.

But that is where Joshua has failed before. Someone stands up to him, pushes his breathing, and he gets safety-first. Fury is banking on that. Warren even tried salesmanship by telling Sky Sports that Joshua is “not hard to hit and he’s in with a boxer, a proper fighter who’s got a big chin.” Fury has been dropped enough to know nobody has a magic chin. His strength is recovery, not immunity.

This fight isn’t about crowning anyone. It’s checking whether Fury can still use size and pressure at his age, and whether Joshua keeps his shape when someone his own size walks him back instead of giving him space.

If it goes sideways, Joshua just becomes the heavyweight who can’t handle real resistance. Fury turns into the bloke who priced himself out of big nights because his body couldn’t carry the risk anymore.

Are boxing fans even bothered about this fight anymore, or has the sport moved past both of them while they stalled?