Bozy doesn’t care that Shakur has never shown himself to be a power puncher during his eight-year pro career and has a 45.83% KO rate. He believes that he’ll be catching Teofimo with punches that he doesn’t see coming.

“It’s going to be a technical fight at the beginning, but later on, Shakur is going to pick him apart,” said trainer Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis to YSM Sports Media, predicting that Shakur Stevenson will defeat Teofimo Lopez on January 31st.

Lopez’s last opponent, Arnold Barboza Jr., has hand speed similar to Shakur, but he easily solved his game, beating him by a 12-round unanimous decision last May. A year ago, Teofimo defeated Jamaine Ortiz, a fighter with superior hand speed and mobility to Stevesnon.

Teo beat him, too. What that suggests is that Stevenson may not be able to count on speed to win on January 31st. He lacks the Mayweather-esque hand speed to dominate without getting hit back. What made him so hard to hit in the past was his mobility and size advantage, not his hand speed.

Shakur has only had a handful of fights since moving up to 135, and those have been against B and C-level opposition. Now that he’s going up to 140, there’s no way of knowing what we’ll see. Going by his last fight against William Zepeda, he’s going to get hit a lot by Teofimo.

“He’s [Teofimo] really athletic. I don’t think it’s going to be an easy fight. Teofimo can punch, and he can box. That’ll make it a little difficult right there. I seen Shakur box light heavyweights,” Ennis said. “I think he [Stevenson] can do good at that weight [140].”

“I’m looking at a decision, not a stoppage. But it’s according to how Teo comes in. If Teo comes at him, he’s going to run into some shots. It might be over. I think Shakur can punch. To me, speed is power. The punch you don’t see, knocks you out,” said Bozy.