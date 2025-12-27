Trainer Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis sees Teofimo Lopez heading for defeat in the defense of his WBO light welterweight title against Shakur Stevenson.
Bozy says the former three-division world champion Shakur will “pick him apart” in his debut at 140 against Teofimo on January 31, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Ennis believes that speed is power, and Stevenson will take advantage of his faster hands to dominate Lopez.
Bozy doesn’t care that Shakur has never shown himself to be a power puncher during his eight-year pro career and has a 45.83% KO rate. He believes that he’ll be catching Teofimo with punches that he doesn’t see coming.
“It’s going to be a technical fight at the beginning, but later on, Shakur is going to pick him apart,” said trainer Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis to YSM Sports Media, predicting that Shakur Stevenson will defeat Teofimo Lopez on January 31st.
Lopez’s last opponent, Arnold Barboza Jr., has hand speed similar to Shakur, but he easily solved his game, beating him by a 12-round unanimous decision last May. A year ago, Teofimo defeated Jamaine Ortiz, a fighter with superior hand speed and mobility to Stevesnon.
Teo beat him, too. What that suggests is that Stevenson may not be able to count on speed to win on January 31st. He lacks the Mayweather-esque hand speed to dominate without getting hit back. What made him so hard to hit in the past was his mobility and size advantage, not his hand speed.
Shakur has only had a handful of fights since moving up to 135, and those have been against B and C-level opposition. Now that he’s going up to 140, there’s no way of knowing what we’ll see. Going by his last fight against William Zepeda, he’s going to get hit a lot by Teofimo.
“He’s [Teofimo] really athletic. I don’t think it’s going to be an easy fight. Teofimo can punch, and he can box. That’ll make it a little difficult right there. I seen Shakur box light heavyweights,” Ennis said. “I think he [Stevenson] can do good at that weight [140].”
“I’m looking at a decision, not a stoppage. But it’s according to how Teo comes in. If Teo comes at him, he’s going to run into some shots. It might be over. I think Shakur can punch. To me, speed is power. The punch you don’t see, knocks you out,” said Bozy.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Keyshawn Davis Returns Under Lopez–Stevenson Spotlight
- Fans Push Back as Shakur Stevenson Demands Rehydration Clause at 147
- Shakur Stevenson’s Price for Keyshawn Davis? $500 Million
- The All-Japanese Super-Fight: Naoya Inoue Vs. Junto Nakatani – Who Wins?
- Fans Question What Comes Next for Inoue After Picasso Win
- Inoue Breaks Picasso Down, Shows Why Nakatani Isn’t the Problem People Think
Last Updated on 12/27/2025