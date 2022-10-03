Eubank Jr on Benn: “This is going to be a public execution”

Chris Eubank Jr predicts that his fight against Conor Benn this Saturday night will be a “mismatch” and a “public execution” when the two meet at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says that he’s “flabbergasted” at hearing important people in the boxing industry saying that the 26-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) is going to knock him out.

Eubank Jr doesn’t agree with them because he knows what he sees in Conor, and he feels he doesn’t have the talent to match-up.

If Benn’s ability is at the level of a smaller version of Liam Williams, he will be in serious trouble against Eubank Jr. on Saturday.

We would know by now how good or not so good Benn is if he’d already be tested by his management against quality fighters at 147, but up until now, they’ve chosen to match him against older fighters like Chris Algieri, Chris Van Heerden and Samuel Vargas.

“I eat every day, and sometimes I choose to share with my adoring fans and my adoring haters what I’m eating on a particular day,” said Chris Eubank Jr to iFL TV. “I don’t think that’s trolling or mindgames.

“It’s just me. Is it mindgames if that’s what you really believe and how you’re living? There’s nothing that’s an act about me. What I do and say is real.

“I’ve never in my career, and my life said anything to somebody that I didn’t believe. Do you think I can be 100% if I have to cut down to a weight I’ve never been before, and then I’m restricted in what I eat and drink even up until the next day before the fight?

“Do you think I can be 100% with that regimen I have to follow? This is a mismatch. This is going to be a public execution.

“It’s incredible because respected people in the industry in the sport of boxing are giving this kid a shot. More than that. They’re saying he’s going to beat me. It’s incredible. It really, really is.

“Does that bother me? I don’t know. It’s incredible. That’s the only thing I can say because it’s like I know what’s going to happen. I can see what he is compared to what I am.

“I know how far apart we are in terms of ability, but there are people out there that generally believe he’s going to knock me out. I’m flabbergasted when I hear these things,” said Eubank Jr.