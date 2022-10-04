Michael Hunter – Hughie Fury Fight Off Again As Fury Battles Long Covid

Some fights just seem to have problems getting done, the two men actually getting in the ring being easier said than done. One such fight is the intriguing heavyweight match-up between Michael Hunter and Hughie Fury. Originally set to fight last July, the fight was pulled because Fury fell ill. Now, with the new date of October 29 set, Fury has been forced to withdraw again; this time with another illness. Speaking with Sky Sports, the cousin of heavyweight champ Tyson Fury said his doctors have diagnosed him with having symptoms of long covid and that they have advised him to rest, and not fight until next year.

Understandably, Fury is very disappointed.

“I feel weak with no strength,” Fury said. “I’m a professional boxer who needs to fight in order to pay my bills and to live. But I have been out for over a year now and, to my frustration, I have been advised by my doctors to take total rest at the moment because I’m suffering symptoms of long covid.”

Hunter has yet to make any comment on the situation, yet he too is sure to be frustrated and disappointed. Hunter may well move on and find himself another opponent. Fury says his promoter has “guaranteed me a big fight upon my return.” However, the Hunter-Fury fight may not happen now.

28 year old Fury, currently 26-3(15) last fought a year ago, this when he looked pretty good in stopping Christian Hammer. Hunter, who is six years older than Fury and doesn’t have time to waste, is currently 20-1-2(14) and he last boxed back in December of last year, this when he was fortunate to have been given a draw in his rough and tough battle with Jerry Forrest.

It will be interesting to see what “The Bounty” does next. Hunter has of course boxed at both cruiserweight and heavyweight. In fact, Hunter sole pro defeat came against Oleksandr Usyk, who he dropped a decision to in a WBO title fight back in April of 2017.