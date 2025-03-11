Eubank Jr Fined A Whopping £100 Grand For Slapping An Egg Into Benn’s Face!

By James Slater

Chris Eubank Junior took the art of, shall we say, psychological warfare to a whole new level when he took it upon himself to slap a smuggled-in egg into the face of his upcoming foe, Conor Benn a while back. The shenanigans Eubank Jr got up to resulted in a ton of headlines being generated, and the hype – already big – got bigger ahead of the scheduled April 26th fight between the two sons of British legends.

Right after the egg-plant stunt Eubank pulled last month, the BBB of C, having taken full notice, made it clear an investigation, one that would possibly result in a suitable punishment, would be swift in coming. And now, it has been reported that Eubank Jr has been stung with a fine – to the tune of £100,000.

Ouch.

This is of course quite a sum of money, some amount of dough; especially during these cash-strapped times (for some, anyway). But at the same time, this punishment, you could say lesson taught by the powers that be at the British Boxing Board, might just send a message to any other egotistical fighters who think they can do what they want, who think that the laws do not apply to them. And, as fun as it might have been to some seeing Eubank leave Benn with, yeah, I’ll say it, egg on his face, it was, after all, assault.

And now, after doing what he planned to do at the presser, Eubank will have to shell out a fair amount of green. And, if Eubank comes in overweight, or to be more accurate, if he fails to adhere to the strict rehydration rules going into the April fight with Benn, he will be hit with yet another pocket-drainer.

The Eubank-Benn “Next Generation” fight is still over a month away, and there could well be more fun and games to come, from both sides, this as the bout gets nearer. But Eubank has already been taught a lesson, and kudos go out to the folks at the BBB of C for doing what they have done.

It’s yet another pun, for sure, but in the end, Eubank is the fighter to have been left with egg on HIS face! Somewhere, some time, upon hearing the news of the fine his uppity ring rival was hit with, Conor Benn was surely smiling.