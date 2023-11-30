ESPN Super MIddleweight Boxing Rankings Update

ESPN Boxing released its updated rankings for the super middleweight division, no big surprises here after the Benavidez – Andrade bout.

1. Canelo Alvarez (Staying put at No. 1): The king of the hill, the top of the heap, and apparently, the guy who’s making the super middleweight division his personal playground. Record: 60-2-2, with 39 KOs. Last seen in a ‘gentle’ sparring session where he kindly introduced Jermell Charlo to every corner of the ring. Canelo isn’t just at the top of his game; he is the game, a masterclass in precision, power, and unparalleled tactical acumen. Next fight? TBA.

2. David Benavidez (Comfortably numb at No. 2): David Benavidez, the super middleweight sensation, is often lauded as if he’s the second coming in boxing gloves. With an undefeated record that reads like a dream – 28 wins, zero losses, and a staggering 24 knockouts – he’s been hyped as more than just a contender; some fans practically crown him as the undisputed king before he’s even clinched the title. Sure, his punch is like a freight train, but the buzz around him makes you wonder if he’s a boxer or a superhero. His next fight? Hopefully, against a better opponent than the overrated Andrade.

3. Caleb Plant (Hanging in there at No. 3): Plant’s record might have a couple of blemishes. With a record that reads 22-2 and 13 KOs, he recently had a bit of a hiccup against David Benavidez, but don’t let that fool you. Plant, the man’s as tough as a two-dollar steak. In the world of boxing, he’s known for his resilience, a kind of toughness that you can’t teach, buy, or fake. Plant steps into the ring like he’s clocking in for a shift at the toughness factory, and he’s always in for overtime. His style? It’s like he’s made of rubber and iron all at once. You hit him, he bounces back; he hits you, you feel it in your ancestors. He’s not just there to box; he’s there to outlast, outfight, and out-tough anyone who dares to glove up against him.

4. John Ryder (Steady as she goes at No. 4): The man with a 32-6 record and 18 KOs. He recently shared the ring with Canelo, which is a bit like saying he recently shared a blender with some fruits – he got mixed up pretty good, yet showed huge heart and proved that he is one tough cookie to beat.

5. David Morrell Jr (Still the new guy at No. 5): He’s 9-0, with 8 KOs. Watching him fight is like watching someone play a boxing video game on easy mode. His last bout against Gabriel Rosado looked more like a tutorial on how to win a fight. But what’s truly admirable is his ring IQ. The guy’s got a boxing brain that would make Einstein take up sparring. He reads his opponents like a book – a book that he seems to be writing with every move he makes in the ring. He’s not just ahead of the curve; he’s drawing the curve. And let’s not forget his meteoric rise. Morrell hasn’t just climbed the ranks; he’s soared through them like a comet. Each fight isn’t just a win; it’s a statement. It’s as if he’s telling the boxing world, “I’m not just here to participate; I’m here to dominate.” I would love to see him against Benavidez.

6. Jaime Munguia (Unmoved at No. 6): Jaime Munguia, the man whose record is as spotless as a freshly dry-cleaned tuxedo, recently had a fight that stirred the pot a bit. Some say he’s overrated. In his last bout, Munguia faced off against tough Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Many boxing fans thought Dchenko was robbed and that Munguia is not ready for the elite level… and might never be. Jaime Munguia’s next move is crucial. Will he rise to the challenge and silence the doubters, or will the chorus of “overrated” grow louder?

7. Christian Mbili (Still at No. 7): Boasts a clean 25-0 record, with 21 of those wins by KO. He’s not just winning fights; he’s collecting KOs like they’re rare stamps. His last performance against Demond Nicholson was a masterclass in how to punch someone politely yet effectively.

8. Diego Pacheco (Up two spots to No. 8, from No. 10): He’s making a case for a higher ranking, one knockout at a time. Currently at 20-0, 17 KOs. His fights are starting to look like reruns – another opponent, another knockout. Poor Marcelo Coceres had to learn that the hard way.

9. Demetrius Andrade (A slight slip to No. 9, from No. 8): His last outing against Benavidez was a reminder that no plan survives first contact with the enemy, especially if the enemy punches like a freight train. His record – a collection of wins that some argue looks more padded than a winter coat in the Arctic. The critique is that he’s been dancing around the ring with opponents who aren’t exactly the crème de la crème of the boxing world. It’s like being the toughest guy in a pillow fight – impressive on paper, but not exactly the stuff of legends. Does he belong in the top 10? No, and he never did.

10. Carlos Gongora (Holding on at No. 9): Gongora’s fists have more power than a motivational speech. Just ask Jhon Teheran, who probably still thinks he’s in the middle of the fight.