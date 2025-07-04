Canelo Vs. Terence Crawford: Will The Fight End In A KO?

Will the upcoming super-fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford deliver in the action and the excitement stakes? After all the hype, after all the fan intrigue, what we need now is a great fight, or at least a very good fight. And Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso has made what could be viewed as a pretty bold pre-fight prediction. Reynoso says there is no way Crawford sees it to the final bell when he challenges for all four belts at 168 pounds.

Reynoso, who spoke with Lance Pugmire, “promised” a KO win for his fighter.

“We’re going to knock him out,” the trainer said of the unbeaten Crawford who will, as we know, be fighting up at 168 pounds for the very first time on September 13th in Las Vegas. “I promise.”

So, is this a bold prediction, or do you feel that, yeah, Canelo, the naturally bigger guy here, is supposed to score a knockout? Crawford has actually spoken about scoring KO or a stoppage win himself, so it does seem as though both men are pumped up and motivated to see to it that the fight doesn’t go into the hands of the three scoring judges who will be sat at ringside in Vegas.

In addition to us not wanting in any way to see a boring or dull fight, we also do not need any controversy with this fight, say a bad decision that leaves fight fans up in arms. If the fight does end in spectacular fashion, with a KO from either side, that would nicely end any and all chance of a debatable of just out and out bad decision.

Canelo has not scored a KO for some time, though. You have to go back to his November, 2021 stoppage win over Caleb Plant to find the Mexican star’s last knockout victory. As for “Bud,” his most recent stoppage win came back in July of 2023 when he totally dominated Errol Spence. Crawford has boxed just once since then, this his fairly close decision win over Israil Madrimov in his 154 pound debut. Can Crawford possibly carry any power up with him to the super-middleweight division?