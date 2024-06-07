Errol Spence Jr. Predicts Frank Martin Will Upset And Dominate Gervonta Davis!

Next weekend, Frank Martin will stroll into the Las Vegas ring with the odds stacked sky-high against him in his fight against Gervonta Davis. It’s like bringing a knife to a gunfight, yet Errol Spence Jr. is betting on the knife.

Both warriors will clash with their perfect records on the line, but while Davis has been the media darling, Martin is the dark horse who’s just gotten a nod from the insiders. Despite less fanfare, Martin has slipped through the ranks, earning nods of approval from those who actually pay attention to the undercards.

Martin’s big break or breakdown moment comes against Baltimore’s pride, Davis. With a heavyweight endorsement from Spence, who seems to think Martin’s got more than a puncher’s chance, there’s some drama brewing.

“Tank will bring it, sure—he’s a beast, but I’m telling you, Frank’s gonna surprise you,” Spence shared with Fight Hub TV, playing up Martin’s so-called secret weapons: speed, strength, and whatever else might help. Cue the eye rolls from the skeptics.

Errol seems convinced that Tank Davis will be schooled by Frank Martin in all 12 rounds. Explaining why Martin will dominate Davis, Spence talks about his own return, finding a new coach, and more with his fighter Frank Martin, as they discuss the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin PPV on June 15th in Las Vegas:

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 15

Saturday, June 15 Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. UK (Sunday)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. UK (Sunday) Streaming: Live on Prime Video

Live on Prime Video Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

On Saturday, June 15, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas will be the stage for a “spectacular” fight night, featuring the crème de la crème of boxing, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and David “El Monstro” Benavidez. These two are headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event that’s sure to drain wallets but fill hearts with excitement—streaming exclusively on Prime Video because, well, exclusivity is key!

Leading the charge is Davis, an undefeated three-division champ who’s apparently run out of people to beat, so now he’s taking on Frank “The Ghost” Martin. And then there’s Benavidez, who thinks it’s a great idea to bulk up to 175 pounds to tangle with Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk for the Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Title—a title as temporary as our interest.

As if that’s not enough to justify the price of admission, Gary Antuanne Russell and Alberto Puello will duke it out for the vacant Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title. To kick things off, Carlos Adames, the reigning WBC Middleweight World Champion, will show veteran U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha how the big boys play.