Victorious Shakur Stevenson Calls Out Tank Davis: “That Should Be My Next Fight”

Though some fans may well feel the scorecards that were handed in last night in New York after Shakur Stevenson’s win over tough Mexican warrior William Zepeda were too wide – 119-109, 118-110, 118-110 – WBC lightweight champ Stevenson certainly deserved the win. Now looking at a massive fight for next time out, the talented southpaw, who was, to be fair, more aggressive last night, call out, of course, Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Tank Davis Legal Issues Affect Fight

Stevenson, who scored his career-best win to date last night, seems to feel he is the “top dog” at 135 pounds. While a win over Tank would likely make plenty of people agree with him, Stevenson is not at the top of the pile yet. He needs to prove his greatness. A fight with Tank, who was, as was well-publicised, in more trouble with the law this week, with his arrest for hitting his ex-girlfriend, would of course be most welcome by the fans.

Stevenson boxed well last night, this after surviving an early scare, and he was in with a dangerous and also most durable foe in Zepeda. But Stevenson’s post-fight boasting was tough for some people to listen to.

“I already told you who I want,” a victorious Stevenson said. “The best versus the best. That [Vs. Tank] should be my next fight. I told y’all I’m a dog. I’m a top-level, elite-level fighter. Let’s make boxing great again. Let’s put the best fighters in the ring together.”

As far as us seeing Stevenson Vs. Tank next. That will all have to do with how things play out as far as Davis’s legal issues. Also, what about that agreed (but never officially announced) return fight between Tank and the ever-so-deserving Lamont Roach Jr? Will Tank still take that fight the way he really needs to?

Who is the best 135-pounder in the world right now? Stevenson, now 24-0(11) feels he is the man, but plenty of us need some more convincing.