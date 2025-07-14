Tank vs Roach 2 Targeting Late August Amid Davis’s Legal Uncertainty

It seems there is a good chance we could still see Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr run it back. Rewind to around a month ago, and Roach – who most people felt was very unlucky not have got the decision win over Tank when they fought in March, the fight instead being scored a draw, with Tank taking ‘that’ knee in round nine and yet not being issued a count – made it clear via social media that he was having doubts Davis would actually follow through and take the rematch.

It was set, we heard, for August 16, but the fight was never officially announced. Then, just before the weekend, news broke of how Tank had been arrested, this for allegedly striking his ex-girlfriend. The future of Davis was left hanging in the balance as a result of his troubles with the law. But now, as per The Ring, the folks at PBC are currently trying to get the rematch done for late August, either on the 23rd or on the 30th.

Will Tank-Roach Rematch Finally Materialize?

According to the news story, Tank had stopped training for around three weeks, this prior to his arrest. So, what kind of shape is the reigning WBA lightweight champion in right now, and will he be ready to fight as soon as August? Roach really wants this rematch, and we all know he absolutely deserves it. Tank needs it, too, so as to have a chance at putting things right.

Can Davis Overcome Legal Hurdles to Return?

Meanwhile, Tank was called out by WBC 135 pound champ Shakur Stevenson at the weekend, this after Stevenson’s impressive, well-received decision win over William Zepeda in New York. Stevenson says a fight between himself and Tank is “the biggest fight in the sport – the best versus the best.”

Maybe it is, certainly it’s right up there, but will Tank be able to fight Stevenson, Roach, or anyone else over the coming months and beyond? Or will those legal issues serve to have a huge impact on Davis’s fighting career?