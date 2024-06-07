Gervonta Davis Reveals Pre-Fight Jitters Sparked by Ryan Garcia’s Brother

In an interview with PBC’s ‘Gloves are Offf,’ Gervonta Davis gave his true thoughts on being nervous about Ryan Garcia’s power after speaking with his brother before their fight last year in April.

Ryan’s brother warned, and he felt genuinely nervous about what he was about to face that night. Tank says that if Ryan had been more patient, he might have gotten to him, but he was rushing with his all-out attacks.

Ryan did the same thing in his last fight against Devin Haney, and it paid off with him dropping the WBC 140-lb champion multiple times in the fight en route to winning a decision last April.

“I Was Nervous…”

“I was nervous. when his brother came in, he told me, ‘You going to feel it [Ryan Garcia’s power].’ I said, ‘What?!’ I heard what he said, and I just kept asking him what?” said Gervonta Davis to the Premier Boxing Champions ‘The Gloves are Off,’ talking about how Ryan Garcia’s brother came to his dressing room before their fight last year in April and warned him.’

Tank was able to avoid getting knocked out by Ryan by clinching to smother his attempts at scoring a stoppage. There were a lot of shots by Ryan that connected, but he didn’t quite get the punch that hie needed.

Tank had the weight stipulations that drained Ryan and gave him an advantage in the fight. In hindsight, Ryan made the mistake of agreeing on those things because he would have gotten a fight anyway. He was too gullible for his own good, and he got played by Tank’s management.

“I was nervous. It’s just me seeing him knock out so many people. I see him knock out so many people in the gym. I see him knock out so many people on clips,” said Tank about Ryan.

“I’m like, ‘What the hell,’ but he wasn’t patient. If he was more patient, maybe he would have landed some of those shots. He just started rushing, rushing, rushing,” said Tank Davis.

Ryan always rushes in his fights, and he gets away with that because his opposition has mostly been marginal except Haney.

When he made a little face

“When I caught him, he made a little face. When he made a little face, I know you’re hurt, and then he dropped to his knee,” Gervonta said.

“Relieved,” said Tank Davis when asked what he felt in that moment the fight ended against Ryan after Kingry took a knee and was counted out in the seventh round.