MIchael Eifert Demands Dmitry Bivol Unification

The Pascal Connection

Bivol fought Pascal in November 2018, taking a wide unanimous decision in Atlantic City for the WBA title. Pascal was 36 then and had been stopped by Sergey Kovalev the year before. Eifert fought Pascal five years later in an IBF eliminator. Pascal was 40 by that point, but Eifert controlled the fight and won clearly on all three cards. The result earned him mandatory status, though enforcing it has taken time.

Eifert will enter as a heavy underdog. Bivol has not lost since turning professional in 2014. His only debatable performance came against Canelo Alvarez in May 2022, and even that was a clear unanimous decision in Bivol’s favor. Eifert’s resume does not include names at that level. His best wins are Pascal, Sven Fornling, and Dominic Boesel. Stepping in against Bivol is a different test.

What Happens Next

The IBF deadline forces the situation. Bivol has been linked to bigger fights, including a potential rematch with Alvarez or a meeting with Artur Beterbiev, who holds the WBC title. But the IBF mandatory cannot be postponed indefinitely. If purse bids are called, Eifert’s team may push to stage the fight in Germany. Whether Bivol’s side agrees to those terms remains uncertain.

Eifert said he used the waiting period to improve in the gym and believes he is in the best shape of his career. That confidence is standard for a mandatory challenger. Proving it against Bivol is something else. If the fight happens, Eifert will already have achieved something no German has done before. What he does with that opportunity will determine whether it becomes more than a footnote.