The 26 year old finally got back to work on December 13, 2025, and he did not waste any time. He starched Eliot Chavez in the very first round. That win ended a frustrating two year stretch of sitting on the sidelines following his decision loss to Shakur Stevenson in late 2023. The layoff might have kept him out of the headlines, but it did not make him any less of a threat.

Everyone still looks at that Stevenson fight as the blueprint. Stevenson spent the whole night on his bike, refusing to stay in the pocket for more than a second. De Los Santos just kept stalking him, hunting for one clean shot instead of playing it safe. The crowd hated the lack of action, but the fight proved one thing. You have to run from this guy if you want to stay safe.

We already knew he had that kind of respect. A year before the Stevenson fight, he wiped out Jose Rayo Valenzuela in just three rounds. That is the kind of power that stays in the back of an opponent’s mind. Trainers know it. Fighters feel it. You do not have to hype his punching power because the tape speaks for itself.

Zuffa has been all about tough matchmaking since they launched. They are not looking for easy wins or slow builds, which makes De Los Santos a perfect fit. He isn’t a project that needs to be handled with care. He doesn’t need a hype machine. He just needs a date on the calendar.

In a division like lightweight, where top guys often spend more time talking than fighting, De Los Santos is a breath of fresh air. Some fighters are just there to fill out a card. Others are there to force a confrontation. De Los Santos has always been the guy you have to deal with, like it or not.

De Los Santos is the ultimate disruptor for Zuffa. While other promoters are busy trying to keep their stars away from real punchers, Zuffa is leaninig into the danger. Keeping a guy like this active turns him into a massive problem for the rest of the 135 pound division. He is the guy who forces you to actually fight.