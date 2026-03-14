Oleksandr Usyk Says Tyson Fury Will Be His Last Fight

The rivalry could still produce one more chapter after Fury returned to boxing following a short retirement.

“In my head, Tyson Fury, it’s the last dance,” Usyk told the Associated Press.

Fury stepped away from the sport through 2025 but has since resumed his career. With both fighters still active in the division, a third fight remains a realistic possibility if the schedules line up.

Their previous meetings both took place in Riyadh. The location of a potential trilogy remains uncertain as geopolitical tensions in the region continue to affect major sporting events.

Usyk said his priority is preparation rather than location.

“Given the situation currently unfolding in the world, my task is simply to be ready for what I am preparing for,” Usyk said. “Then the organisers will decide where it can be held, where they can stage this show so that it is safe for all participants and spectators.”

Before any trilogy conversation becomes serious, Usyk has another fight to take care of. The Ukrainian is scheduled to defend his WBC heavyweight belt against kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven in Egypt in May.

If Usyk moves past that assignment, the closing chapter of his career could return him to the man he has already beaten twice.

Tyson Fury again.