Eddie Hearn’s ’50-50′ Illusion: Why Conor Benn Faces a Formidable Task Against the Much Larger Chris Eubank Jr.

Promoter Eddie Hearn sees Saturday’s fight between Conor Benn and middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. as a “50-50” one in their headliner on DAZN PPV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 26th. Hearn says the only reason it’s a “50-50” one is because of the “size difference.

Benn’s Kryptonite?

Benn is moving up from 147 to fight Eubank Jr. at 160, with a 10-lb redration limit. The two fighters cannot weigh more than 170 lbs on the morning of the fight for the secondary weigh-in this Saturday. Hearn didn’t say anything about the rehydration limit giving Benn a better chance than he otherwise would have. That may be the only reason he might win.

“Conor Benn doesn’t need that ferocity in his performance, but now it’ll be twice as spiteful,” said Eddie Hearn to Matchroom Boxing about this Saturday’s fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn.

Benn needs to bring a lot more for this fight than what he’s shown in his rematch matches against the lower-level fighters, Peter Dobson and Rodolfo Orozco. The Superman strength and knockouts that Conor was chalking up one after another have disappeared. He now looks like he’s surrounded by a room full of kryptonite. The power is gone, and he’s going to have to find it again before Saturday night, or else he’s going to be embarrassed by Eubank Jr.

“He’s a showman. He likes to be a little bit of a renegade against the system. The system has been good to him, and in terms of his ability, the system has been unbelievable to him,” said Hearn about Eubank Jr “He’s made a lot of money, and he’s never really had an elite win. It’s a 50-50 fight, and the reason it’s a 50-50 fight is because of the size difference. ”

A Mismatch?

Who is Hearn trying to kid? This is NOT a 50-50 fight. It’s a mismatch in favor of Eubank Jr., fighting a prospect with zero experience against world-class opposition. Benn has not fought anyone in the pro ranks who was upper-level. His best names on his resume are Chris Van Heerden, Adrian Granados, and Chris Algieri. Those were dinosaurs when he fought them. Even when they were in their primes, they were nothing special.