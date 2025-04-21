Haney Aims to ‘Show Skills’ Against Ramirez, Eyes Garcia Rematch: ‘I Made Mistakes’ in Loss

Devin Haney says he’s going to “show my skills” in his fight against Jose Ramirez in 11 days on May 2nd and then “get another shot at Ryan” in a rematch in October. Haney (31-0, 14 KOs) feels that his loss to Garcia last April was the result of “mistakes” he made. He says he’s made changes and will come better in the second fight.

Rematch Contingent

Devin may not get that chance to fight Kingry again because Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) may foil his plans by beating him in their co-feature fight on DAZN PPV at Times Square in New York. The rematch with Ryan Garcia will NOT happen in October if Devin loses in New York. Turki has already said that it will not take place if Haney or Ryan loses their respective fights on May 2nd.

That doesn’t mean Haney won’t be allowed to fight Garcia later in 2026, because he probably will. There is too much fan interest in seeing a rematch for the fight not to still happen, regardless of whether Devin loses to Ramirez.

Haney says he had to “tweak” some things, but the main issue that gave him problems in his loss to Ryan was his weak chin. That’s not something that he can fix. He’s going to get hit even if he’s figured out how to block 90% of the left hooks thrown at him. What we saw last time was Garcia hurting Haney right from the jump in round one, and continuing to hurt him in the other rounds. The referee, Harvey Dock, clearly saved Haney from a knockout in the seventh round with his point deductions of Ryan.

Dock gave no warning. He just took the point away from Ryan. At the time, Haney was badly hurt and had just been knocked down. The time the referee spent on the penalty allowed Haney to recover enough to escape the round. Needless to say, the referee will not be working the rematch if there is one.

“I had to tweak a few things for what I was doing wrong. Obviously, Ryan did what he did, but I’ve got to take some responsibility. I wasn’t doing everything right that I could. So, I had to take accountability and humble myself. Get out of my ego and realize what I was doing wrong and what I could be doing better,” said Devin Haney to Cigar Talk about him realizing he needs to improve on his flaws after his loss to Ryan Garcia.

It’s good that Haney still isn’t harping about Ryan’s positive test for a PED, using that as some excuse to distance himself from the truth of why he lost. He can’t whitewash what happened by bringing up Garcia’s failed test 24/7, hoping fans will buy into it and still see him as great. They don’t. They see him as a hype job with a weak chin.

Training Changes

“I always train hard, but I was waking up at my mansion every day, driving my Rolls Royce, and showing up 45 minutes to an hour late to the gym just because I wanted to. Now, I switched it up, and I feel better in myself,” said Devin.

It’s interesting that Haney casually mentions that he owns a mansion and a Rolls-Royce, as if that changes anything. His career is still going to be on the line against Ramirez, and his days could be numbered as a top-level fighter if he loses. He’d be heading toward becoming another B-level opponent, used by the top fighters as an opponent.