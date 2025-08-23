Thai Fighter Panya Pradabsri, A Former Two-Weight World Champion, Retires

He might not be a big name outside of Thailand and outside of hardcore fight fans, but former two-weight world champion Panya Pradabsri sure was an all-action fighter of the highest order, and he will be missed. Because, as per a report from The Ring, Pradabsri, AKA Petchmanee CP Freshmart, has announced his retirement from the sport.

Providing his retirement sticks, the 34 year old’s final fight in the books will be his fifth round stoppage loss to Carlos Canizales. Pradabsri lost the return with Canizales, this in an intensely violent rematch, Pradabsri having gone to war in a previous meeting, winning a controversial majority decision over Canizales. Pradabsri was looking at a possible rubber-match with the Venezuelan but he has instead opted to hang up his gloves.

The Night He Shattered Wanheng’s Streak

Going out at 44-3 (27), Pradabsri was a real gunslinger of a fighter, a man who had toughness, a willingness to go into the trenches, a desire to make his fights slugfests whenever he could. Fans who tuned in to see Pradabsri rumble will know what I’m talking about.

Going pro in January of 2014, this in Lat Sawai in Thailand, Pradabsri would go 34-1 before becoming a world champion; the sole loss coming against Xiong Chaozhong who decisioned Pradabsri in October of 2017. It was in November of 2020 when Pradabsri pulled off a huge upset over countryman Wanheng Menayothin, then an amazing, Floyd Mayweather-besting (by some margin) 54-0. The fight, a big one in Thailand, saw Pradabsri defeat the WBC mini-flyweight champ by unanimous decision.

In the rematch, that came in March of 2022, Pradabsri repeated the result, and in total he made four title retentions.

Controversy, Canizales, And The Final Chapter

Then, after losing his belt to Yudai Shigeoka of Japan who decisioned him in Japan, Pradabsri moved up to controversially edge Canizales, in yet another thrilling battle, to win the vacant WBC belt at light-flyweight. There was an investigation into the decision, this as almost everyone, including Pradabsri’s home fans, booed the decision that was announced on Boxing Day of last year, with almost everyone knowing the judges had blown it. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman ordered the rematch and this time, after scoring an early knockdown in a war of a fight, Pradabsri was stopped, for the sole time in his career, in round five.

So, Pradabsri goes out on the back of a loss, but he sure goes out on the back of a great action fight.

We wish this often amazing Thai fighter all the best in retirement.