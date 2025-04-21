Deontay Wilder Says He Would Love To Fight Big Baby Miller: “I Hope He’s Already Paid For His Grave Burial”

Former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder did not take too kindly to the recent statement from Jarrell Miller when “Big Baby” said he love to “smash” Wilder in a fight. Both men have an upcoming fight to attend to before they can think about facing anyone else in the ring: Miller will fight Fabio Wardley on June 7, while Wilder, in his first fight back after being stopped by Zhilei Zhang, faces the little-known Tyrrell Herndon, 24-5(15), this on June 27.

But assuming both men win (and Miller has the way tougher assignment of the two, make no mistake about it), the groundwork may already be in place for Wilder and Miller to rumble later on this year. And Wilder, who really does have to prove to a lot of people that shows he is not a shot and finished fighter, or puncher, brought back memories of his infamous “I want a body on my record” statement from some years back when he spoke about how a fight between he and the 26-1-2(22) Miller would go.

“The only thing he’s smashing is burgers, and he barely do that well,” Wilder said to TMZ Sports in response to Miller saying he is the most avoided heavyweight out there today, and that he would love to smash Wilder. “With him, it’s talk, talk, talk. But if that fight does land for him, I can’t wait for it. I hope he’s already paid for his grave burial. I don’t play around. If I saw him today I’d slap the f**k outta him right now. Deontay Wilder has returned. Everybody better respect the name.”

Wilder, 43-4-1(42) has to regain everybody’s respect, and the job starts in the June fight with Herndon. After that, if he wins and then perhaps picks up another rust-removing KO win (and if Miller beats Wardley), maybe Wilder and Miller will collide. And say what you want about this fight, we would all for sure watch it. And the back-and-forth stuff between the two on the lead-up to the fight would almost certainly be a lot of fun.