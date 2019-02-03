Eddie Hearn Working On April 20th Card At The O2: “I’d Like To Make Dereck Chisora Against Joseph Parker”

Promoter Eddie Hearn is working on a big April 20th card at The O2 in London, to go out as a P-P-V offering. The headline bout will be, all being well, Dillian Whyte against either Dominic Breazale (this being the fight Whyte himself wants), Alexander Povetkin or Luis Ortiz (all great and dangerous fights, as Hearn says) – and there are, Hearn says, some big things “in the pipeline” for the card.





David Allen and Lucas Browne will clash on the card, this being an interesting match-up that could result in a great slugfest, and there is another, bigger heavyweight fight Hearn says he is trying to make: one between Dereck Chisora and Joseph Parker. Hearn told Boxing Social that this is a fight he wants for the April card. And it could be a pretty tough fight, brutal even, for both men if it happens.

Who wins: Chisora or former WBO champ Parker?

Parker is obviously the fresher fighter of the two, by some margin one would think, but Chisora is, as the saying goes, ‘as tough as old boots.’ But how much mileage is there left in Chisora’s legs, his chin and his all-round resistance? The warrior from London has been in some gruelling battles over his ten-year pro career, some vicious wars, and he suffered a nasty KO at the hands of Whyte last time out in December. Parker also lost to Whyte last summer yet he dropped a close decision, this after dropping (and almost finishing) the Brit in the very last round.





Parker would no doubt enter the ring extremely confident of victory should this fight get made. But then again, as we all know, Chisora can never, ever be written off. How many more ‘last chances’ can this man possibly have though? If Hearn can make this fight, along with Whyte against either of the three names he has listed, and with a couple more good match-ups to go along with Browne/Allen, fans will have no real problem forking over the necessary £20 for the card.