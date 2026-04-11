Hearn confirmed Matchroom had already stepped away months ago, pointing to a breakdown behind the scenes.

“We told Keith Connolly we’re not interested in Berlanga and Hitchins,” Hearn said to iFL TV. “For a multitude of reasons, but mainly Keith Connolly.”

He also revealed frustration over how talks played out with Hitchins.

“He ended up signing a contract to fight for half the money that I actually offered him pre-Kambosos, but they messed around,” Hearn said.

Berlanga was also presented with an option that didn’t materialize.

“We made him an offer to fight Diego Pacheco, which he turned down,” Hearn said. “Afterward, I went back and said I’m not interested in Berlanga or Hitchins, so just move on.”

Away from the contract talk, Hearn was just as direct about how he is managing his own fighters, particularly Ben Whittaker. He shut down talk of a step up to elite level.

“We’re not ready for Morrell,” Hearn said. “Ben Whittaker is going to be world champion, but we haven’t even had a 12-round fight yet.”

Hearn said that more development is needed from Whittaker before taking that jump against world class.

“We need two or three more fights until we’re ready for someone like David Morrell,” Hearn said.

That same mindset showed in how Matchroom is handling setbacks on the promotional side. With Callum Smith out of the Liverpool card, Hearn admitted the show will take a financial hit but will still go ahead.

“You have a decision to make,” Hearn said. “Do you take the losses and give everyone an opportunity, or do you just say I’m not going to lose any money, it’s off?” “We don’t let you down. We take our licks, and we say it’s going to cost us a nice few quid. Part of the game, on we go,” Hearn said.

The through line is simple. Hearn is choosing when to walk away from deals, when to slow down a prospect, and when to absorb losses to keep events running, even if it means taking a hit in the short term.