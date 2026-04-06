Originally set to appear on the undercard, the 28-year-old Whittaker now tops the bill following Callum Smith’s withdrawal through injury.

Braian Nahuel Suarez is the definition of a “dangerous but flawed” gatekeeper. While he isn’t a top-tier contender, he brings a specific set of tools that could make for a long night if Whittaker gets too distracted by his own showmanship.

The pressure on Ben Whittaker is massive. When a prospect with his Olympic pedigree and flashy style is 11 fights deep and still facing opponents like Braian Nahuel Suarez, who, while a heavy hitter, is widely viewed as a “safe” choice for a headliner, the demand for a 24k gold performance becomes the baseline.

Whittaker was a 2025 Prospect of the Year finalist and is currently ranked No. 3 by the WBC. When you are ranked that high, the boxing public stops grading you on a curve.

If he struggles or just wins on points against Suarez, the narrative will quickly shift from him being a future superstar to being protected. To keep the momentum for that big American debut in June, he needs a highlight reel knockout, not just a win.

“I’m really looking forward to headlining in Liverpool. I know everyone was expecting me to be fighting next in America, and that’s still the plan. I need to win this, and we’ll be making a big announcement soon. It is important for me to stay active, so I’m delighted to jump on this card,” said Whittaker

If he can style on Suarez and then get him out of there early like he did with Benjamin Gavazi, he reinforces the idea that he is a level above his current competition.

There is a growing impatience among fans to see him in there with the likes of David Morrell and Artur Beterbiev. By taking this main event slot in Liverpool, he has essentially accepted the role of the A-side attraction. In this role, a boring win is almost as damaging as a loss because it doesn’t sell tickets for the next step.

Eddie Hearn is already talking about a “five-fight route to the top,” and this Liverpool card is clearly step one. For Whittaker, looking like anything less than 24k gold on April 18 would make those ambitious plans for the US market look a bit premature.