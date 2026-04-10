“Before you even get to that number, he wants a warm-up fight first,” Hearn said to the media.

Charlo has been inactive and is no longer a current titleholder, which Hearn said impacts both his drawing power and market value.

“The problem is when these guys are out of the ring for so long, people forget about them and their profile gets affected,” Hearn said.

Hearn added that Charlo remains a recognizable name, but not at the level required to command top-tier purses for a fight against Ennis.

“You’re just sort of paying for his name,” Hearn said.

Charlo turns 36 next month and has not fought since his one-sided 12-round decision loss to Canelo Alvarez on September 30, 2023.

In October 2025, Charlo called for fights with Ennis and Terence Crawford and said he wanted at least $10 million more for those bouts.

He has not announced an opponent or return date and has not fought since September 2023.

He has also mentioned a return at 154 pounds, but has not confirmed any fight.

Other fighters have publicly questioned his approach, including comments suggesting his focus is on securing a major payday for his return.

Some have pointed to his long layoff and recent loss as reasons he may need at least one fight before facing a top opponent.

Hearn said activity and recent form remain key factors in determining fight value and direction.

“In answer, what would I rather make? Boots against Xander Zayas for the unified world championship. It’s a no-brainer,” Hearn said.

The comments indicate that while a Charlo fight has been discussed, it is not a priority unless his activity and expectations change.