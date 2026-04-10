Conor Benn Ranked #1 at 147 Without Recent Fights

Benn has spent the past two years fighting above welterweight, including his recent series with Chris Eubank Jr. at middleweight. He said he has been walking around at a much higher weight during that period before dropping back down for this fight.

“I’ve been walking around at 175 for the last two years. People said I couldn’t drop back down. Well, I’ve done it,” said Benn at yesterday’s final press conference for his fight against Prograis.

The WBC rankings still place him in position for a title shot at welterweight, where Ryan Garcia currently holds the belt. Benn confirmed he is aware of that opportunity but said his focus remains on the immediate fight.

“A lot of people ask me about Garcia, but I can’t talk about that future until I take care of business on Saturday.”

Prograis, a former two-time world champion, steps in as a test at a catchweight above his previous title fights. The matchup gives Benn a chance to re-establish himself at 147 while facing an opponent with experience at the highest level.

Benn said he expects to perform at his best now that he is back at his natural weight.

“For me to fight someone my own size, it’s exciting. It’s where I’m at my most dangerous.”

The fight will determine whether Benn moves directly into a title opportunity or remains outside the immediate championship picture.