Tonight: Terri Harper defends hometown crown, Hughes and Sharp clash for title shot — stacked Doncaster stadium card airs live on DAZN

Terri Harper defends her WBO world lightweight title in front of a roaring hometown crowd this Friday night, June 21, at Doncaster’s EcoPower Stadium. Live worldwide on DAZN (7:00 p.m. local / 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. UK), GBM Promotions delivers one of the UK’s deepest cards this summer — with world title stakes, bad blood, and names on the brink of elite-level breakthroughs.

Harper headlines against undefeated German Natalie Zimmerman, while the co-main sees Maxi Hughes and Archie Sharp battle for the WBC Silver lightweight belt and a shot at world honours. Reece Mould, Jimmy Joe Flint, Ellie Helliwell, and a long undercard of local talent round out the broadcast.

Harper targets Dubois next — but Zimmerman plans to wreck the script

Terri Harper (134.7 lbs) says she’s found the hunger again — and it shows. Calm at the weigh-in, sharp in interviews, and locked in on Friday night. “I’ve got the fire in me… and if I don’t get a statement win, I’ll be disappointed.” She’s already calling out Caroline Dubois, but she knows Zimmerman comes first.

Natalie Zimmerman (134.12 lbs) isn’t here to fill a slot. She’s unbeaten, prepared, and laser-focused: “I’ve brought in girls from all over Europe… becoming world champion means everything to me.”

This could be routine. Or it could be disaster. Harper’s got the power and experience — but Zimmerman’s got the hunger of someone chasing her first belt.

Hughes vs. Sharp: winner gets world title shot — loser falls back to domestic

Maxi Hughes (134.6 lbs) is one of British boxing’s most honest stories. Former IBO champ, almost ignored, and still chasing one of the big four titles. “Archie Sharp is going to have to pay,” Hughes said through clenched teeth. “I saw my children cry every night while I was grinding.”

Sharp (134.8 lbs) is sharp by name, sharp by trade. Calm, slick, and unfazed by the emotion. “I’m coming to his hometown to take this.” This one’s tight. Both have skill. But Hughes might have the deeper scars — and the heavier fists.

The undercard was meant to feature Tysie Gallagher vs. Ebonie Jones for the British, Commonwealth, and WBO International super bantam belts — a 12-year rivalry revived. That fight’s scrapped after Jones pulled out due to weight issues.

Event Info

Date: Friday, June 21, 2025

Venue: EcoPower Stadium, Doncaster, England

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. local / 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. UK

Broadcaster: LIVE on DAZN

Tickets: Available via Ticketmaster

MAIN CARD – LIVE on DAZN – 7pm

Terri Harper (134.7 lbs / 61.1 kg) vs Natalie Zimmermann (134.12 lbs / 60.8 kg) – WBO World Lightweight Championship

Maxi Hughes (134.6 lbs / 61.0 kg) vs Archie Sharp (134.8 lbs / 61.1 kg) – WBC Silver Lightweight Championship

Reece Mould (134 lbs / 60.8 kg) vs Lewis Sylvester (134 lbs / 60.8 kg) – IBO Lightweight Continental Championship

Jimmy Joe Flint (138.1 lbs / 62.6 kg) vs Haithem Laamouz (139 lbs / 63.0 kg) – IBO Super Lightweight Continental Championship

Undercard