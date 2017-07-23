Dogboe defends WBO strap, calls out Magdaleno

Ghana’s Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe made mincemeat of Javier Chacon of Argentina to successfully defend his WBO International Super Bantamweight title courtesy a round 7 TKO in Accra on Saturday night and quickly threw the gauntlet to WBO world champion, Jesse Magdaleno.

With the legendary Azumah Nelson watching at ringside and renowned American an referee, Tony Weeks making the call in the middle, the 22 year old improved his perfect career record to 17-0, 11 KOs following the dominant performance over the Argentine in six gruelling rounds at the Bukom Boxing Arena so much Chacon who suffered a head cut as early as the second round, failed to answer the bell for round 7.

Dogboe, currently ranked number 4 to the belt held by Magdaleno believes he’s ready to step up to the big plate to wrestle the world title from the also undefeated American (25-0, 18 KOs).





“First of all I thank almighty God for this victory, it wasn’t so easy as it appeared because Javier Chacon is a very slippery boxer and I had to take my time to figure out how to take him out and I thank God I did it,” the highly religious Dogboe said at ringside post-fight.

“Like I said before the fight, I was going to put out my best and go for the win, if a knockout comes I will take it but big congratulations to Chacon, he is a brave boxer and I thank his team for taking the fight,” Dogboe added.

He continued: “Well the aim is to win the world title and if it’s with Magdaleno I have no choice than to take him down and I’m ready so bring it on.

“I was told by the WBO that victory in this fight will move me to number one or two in the ratings and the next step is surely to challenge for the world title and I’m ready. All I ask of my people and fans is continued prayer and with God we will do it.”