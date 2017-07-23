Jhonny Gonzalez crushes previously unbeaten Jessie Rosales in two, wants shot at Miguel Berchelt

It was a quiet weekend as far as boxing action goes, but there were a few fights taking place. Last night in Chihuahua, Mexico, former WBO bantam and former WBC featherweight king Jhonny Gonzalez scored an impressive second round stoppage over the previously unbeaten Jessie Rosales.

Gonzalez, 64-10(54) proved to be way too powerful for his over matched foe, dropping the 25 year old twice in the 2nd, first with a left hook to the head and then, ending matters with a body shot. Filipino Rosales is now 21-1-1(9).

Gonzalez has now won six in a row since dropping a close decision to Jonathan Oquendo in September of 2015. Two fights prior to this, Gonzalez lost his WBC featherweight title (his second reign) when he was stopped in four rounds by Gary Russell Junior. How much has the 35 year old got left today and can he reign again?





Gonzalez, who is highly ranked in the WBC ratings at number-5, retained the WBC Latino super-featherweight strap last night, and he wants a shot at his countryman, WBC 130 pound champ Miguel Berchelt. On paper, as good, as strong and as powerful as Berchelt is, this fight looks a tall order for Gonzalez at this stage in his long career. Gonzalez clearly has plenty of power still, but 25 year old Berchelt, 32-1(28) really does seem to be one of the best fighters in his weight class today, if not the best.

Berchelt might also be looking at bigger fights, against the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko for instance. Gonzalez, who is always dangerous, doesn’t seem to have anything the young and peaking champion wants right now. Of course the fight would sell in Mexico, but will Berchelt look Gonzalez’ way?

Gonzalez, despite being a fine fighter, with wins to his credit over the likes of Mark Johnson, Fernando Montiel, Irene Pacheco, Abner Mares and Jorge Arce, has never quite attained the stardom he deserves. Maybe this is one of the reasons he has opted to fight on for so long, his pro debut taking place way back in 1999.