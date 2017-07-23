Joshua must “forget about Fury,” says heavyweight great Holyfield, “Fury really isn’t one of those big-name fights for him”

Heavyweight legend and all time great Evander Holyfield managed to get himself all the big-name, mega fights he wanted during his fine career; and “The Real Deal” won most of them. Now, with future heavyweight star (or present heavyweight star, depending on your view) Anthony Joshua attempting to carve out his own greatness, Holyfield has given him a bit of advice.

The only four-time heavyweight champion in boxing history, in speaking with UK paper The Sun, said Joshua must “forget all about Tyson Fury,” that he has a whole other image to the still inactive former lineal ruler, and that he basically doesn’t need Fury.

“Joshua has to think about his image,” Holyfield said. “He doesn’t need to be against someone like Fury who jokes a lot and is seen in a different light. Joshua has talked about becoming the first billionaire fighter and if he is serious then he will need the big-name fights. And Fury really isn’t one of those for Joshua.”





Joshua has yet to confirm his next fight, but it is widely expected to be against either Wladimir Klitschko in a rematch or Kubrat Pulev in a mandatory. Holyfield feels AJ can beat Klitschko a second time as long as doesn’t become complacent. No disagreement there, but is Holyfield really correct when he says Fury is no longer a big-name fight for Joshua?

Okay, until Fury has proven he can shed the excess weight he is still carrying AND obtain a license to box, the giant is out as far as a realistic rival for his fellow unbeaten countryman. But if Fury does return, and looks good in doing so, then a Fury-Joshua fight would simply have to happen; the sheer public demand would be enormous.

Holyfield was patient throughout his own career, waiting years to finally get his hands on the one superstar name he knew he had to fight in Mike Tyson. Maybe Joshua will prove as patient with regards to securing, and winning, that massive fight with Fury.

The clock really is ticking as far as Fury’s ring return goes, however. The longer the former champ leaves it, or is made to wait, the harder it will be for him to pick up where he left off.