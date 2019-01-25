Dillian Whyte Talking With Rival Promoters, Could He Leave Eddie Hearn?

It seems heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte – by far the most deserving heavyweight out there when it comes to getting a world title shot – is unhappy with his relationship with promoter Eddie Hearn; enough to have had meetings with other, rival promoters. Whyte is a free agent but he has worked under Hearn’s Matchroom promotional banner since 2015, yet it’s possible he may begin working with another promoter sooner rather than later.





Whyte has been angry at the offer he received from Hearn to fight Anthony Joshua, calling the money on offer “ridiculous,” and we don’t know whether or not the once-beaten contender is happy with the improved second offer from Hearn. Just who will AJ fight next, in April or May or June? Jarrell Miller, for many the man in pole position for the fight if Whyte takes a pass, has actually said that there have been no talks between his camp and the AJ camp. Miller says he feels it will be a Whyte rematch next for Joshua. We will have to wait and see.

Frank Warren, Hearn’s most formidable rival when it comes to British boxing promoters, has said to IFL TV how he “knows” that Whyte has been talking with Bob Arum and Al Haymon, and Warren said that while Whyte is “looking at all his options and seeing what he should do,” he should come and talk with him as well.

“Come and have a chat, Dillian. It won’t hurt you. Come and see us, Dillian and you may even be happy at what’s being said,” Warren said. “I’m sure we’ll meet down the line. I know he’s met with Bob Arum, I know he’s met with Al Haymon, so why shouldn’t he do that is he’s unattached, if he’s unhappy, so let’s see what we can do. [Whyte’s] been in the States, he’s been making the rounds so I understand, talking to various promoters, so it doesn’t seem he’s a happy camper at the moment.”





Warren said that his fighter Tyson Fury also received a “ridiculous” offer from Hearn to fight Joshua. As to just who Joshua – last seen in action in September – will fight next, Warren said, “Seems like chaos there as to who Anthony Joshua is fighting next.”

Indeed. Just what is the delay in AJ/Hearn announcing the next fight. April 13th is fast approaching, after all.