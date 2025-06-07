Moses Itauma Vs. Dillian Whyte In The Works For August 16

As fans may recall, promoter Frank Warren said earlier this week that veteran British heavyweight Dillian Whyte would not be fighting on the Fabio Wardley-Justis Huni card (that is now underway in Ipswich, UK) as planned, because Whyte had received an offer for a “big fight” that had to take precedent. No point taking a risk by fighting TBA on the Wardley-Huni card, Warren said, and take a chance blowing the big fight.

Instantly there was speculation about who this “big fight” for Whyte would be against. A few names popped up: Derek Chisora, Lawrence Okolie, and Joseph Parker.

However, as has been reported by Mike Coppinger of The Ring, the fight Whyte has apparently landed is one with unbeaten, red-hot heavyweight star-in-the-making Moses Itauma. Now, it is fair to say that this is a fight nobody saw coming.

Whyte vs. Itauma? The shock that has everyone talking

“Moses Itauma will look to reach contender status as he’s in the process of finalizing a deal to meet Dillian Whyte on Aug. 16 in Riyadh, sources told @ringmagazine. Itauma, the Ring’s Prospect of the Year, headlines a Riyadh Season event surrounding the Esports World Cup,” Coppinger’s message reads on X.

So, Itauma, still only 20 years old and currently 12-0(10) will take a step up in class here, even if 37 year old Whyte, 31-3, has seen better days. This is certainly an interesting fight, and Itauma, if he can do a job on Whyte and take him out fast, will make yet another statement. But is Itauma really ready for headline status just yet?

A career reset for Whyte—or a career-maker for Itauma?

In any case, this is indeed a big fight for Whyte, one he will look to win so as to reinvigorate his career in a big, big way. Whyte can still bang, but will he be able to catch the fast and accurate Itauma with anything of real significance?

Itauma was last seen stopping a game Mike Balogun in two rounds a couple of weeks ago, while Whyte has not fought since labouring to a 7th round stoppage win over Ebenezer Tetteh in December.