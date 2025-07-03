Dillian Whyte Vows to Upset Moses Itauma and KO Deontay Wilder

37 year old Dillian Whyte sure is talking a good game going into his upcoming August 16 fight with unbeaten heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma. In fact, Whyte is talking a great game, especially for a man who has not looked good in the ring for many months. Whyte – who is seen by some as a genuinely dangerous test for 20 year old Itauma, and is on the other hand seen by others people as an easy target with a big name as far as next month’s fight goes – spoke again with Sky Sports, and he said he will upset Itauma and then KO the “irritating” Deontay Wilder should Wilder finally agree to fight him.

Fans may recall how, back when Wilder was the reigning WBC heavyweight champ, Whyte was calling and calling for a mandatory shot at him, to no avail. All this time later, and Whyte, 31-3(21) still craves a fight with Wilder.

Whyte Believes He Can Derail Itauma

“He’s still someone I’d love to fight. Still someone I believe I can beat,” Whyte said of Wilder, who of course recently returned to winning ways after a year out. “I can knock him out. I don’t like Deontay Wilder. I don’t want to go on about it and irritate myself at this stage of life. I’m not going to say stuff and get into an online battle with him. If he has something to say, say it to my face and we can deal with it. I’m more about the physical stuff than the verbal stuff.”

Wilder Rematch “A Must” After Upset

If Whyte can somehow derail Itauma next month he would well and truly put some juice back into his career, and who knows, maybe Wilder would like the fight?

But it’s a big ask for Whyte to defeat Itauma, a star in the making who many good judges feel is going right to the very top.

“A lot of people think I can’t win this fight, ‘he’s too fast, he’s too this.’ I don’t think that,” Whyte said in referring to the Itauma fight. “I just think, okay there’s all this stuff but what can I do. I’m also a big, strong guy. I’m also quick, I’m also more awkward than people think. I’ve still been part of the pack and I still understand the pack mentality and the pack mindset. Let’s get it.”

Again, if Whyte can “get it,” as in the big upset win over Itauma, he would be in a great position at this advanced stage of his career. But can Whyte even test Itauma, much less hand him his first defeat?