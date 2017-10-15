Dillian Whyte finally has a dance partner, will face Robert Helenius on Joshua-Pulev card

After a couple of frustrating months during which he saw big fights with both Deontay Wilder and Dominic Breazeale fail to materialise, British heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has finally got an opponent: Whyte, who is referred to by his promoter Eddie Hearn as one of the most avoided fighters out there today, will face Robert Helenius on October 28.

The Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev card is a solid one and the addition of Whyte-Helenius adds further value for pay-per-view money. Hearn, in speaking with Sky Sports, confirmed Whyte will be facing “The Nordic Nightmare” in Cardiff.





“This is a fight we have been working on for some time and I’m pleased to add it to the huge October 28 show in Cardiff,” Hearn said. “I think we have made it very clear, we want to make Dillian Whyte versus Deontay Wilder and this WBC silver title will put us in prime position. Helenius is a giant of a man with plenty of experience and this is a tough test for Dillian, it’s going to be explosive.”

For his part, Helenius, 25-1(16) said he expects Whyte “not to run” during the fight.

“Me and [Dereck] Chisora were supposed to fight in May, but he ran. To my understanding Dillian is a not a runner and he will stand and fight,” Helenius said. “This is a big fight for the heavyweight division and may the best man win.”

33 year old Helenius seems to have been around forever. A pro since 2008, the warrior from Finland is best known for his KO win over Sam Peter and his controversial split decision win over Chisora. Lately, Helenius has been somewhat inactive, boxing just once since December of 2016. Helenius, the former European heavyweight champion, lost his unbeaten record in an upset when he was stopped by Johann Duhaupas in April of last year. Since then Helenius has won three in a row, all by stoppage.

Helenius will have size and reach on his side against the 21-1(16) Whyte, but the younger man by four years will of course be fighting in his home country. Let’s hope this fight turns out to be as explosive as Hearn says it will. Whyte is the pick to win but there could be some dangerous moments for “The Body Snatcher.”