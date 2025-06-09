Raymond Muratalla Crowned IBF Lightweight Champion: What’s Next for the Undefeated Power-Puncher

The IBF has elevated Raymond Muratalla from interim lightweight champion to full champ following the retirement of Vasily Lomachenko. Muratalla (23-0, 17 KOs) won the interim title last month, beating Zaur Abdullaev.

Muratalla: New IBF Lightweight Champion

Raymond’s promoters at Top Rank haven’t revealed yet what they plan for his first title defense of his IBF belt. Unfortunately for Muratalla, he doesn’t have a lot of time to get money fight before he’s forced to defend the winner of Saturday’s IBF title eliminator match between Andy Cruz and Hironori Mishiro. The winner of that fight will be guaranteed a title shot against Muratalla between 9 and 12 months.

Muratalla’s Power: Strengths, Weaknesses

Muratalla has shown exceptional power, but has failed to get knockouts when he stepped up against Tevin Farmer and Zaur Abdullaev. He fights at one pace and doesn’t seem able to switch it into second or third gear when he’s unable to score a one-punch knockout. Muratalla doesn’t throw combinations. Everything is a single punch, and that doesn’t work against higher-skilled fighters.

Fans on social media want to see Muratalla defend against Abdullah Mason next. However, that’s not going to happen. Top Rank will keep the two apart for now to continue to build them into stars. Mason is going after the vacant WBO lightweight belt next.

Andy Cruz Threatens Muratalla

Muratalla will likely make an easy defense against a lower-ranked fighter to ensure he gets at least one defense in before he’s forced to defend against the Cruz-Mishiro winner, which will almost surely be Andy Cruz.

That’ll be a tough one for Muratalla because Cruz has more skills and will disarm his offense. If Top Rank is thinking, they’ll try to stall that fight for as long as possible or have Muratalla vacate to avoid the loss. Muratalla’s skills are too raw for him to beat fighters like Cruz, Shakur Stevenson, or Gervonta Davis.

If he moves up to 140, he might have a chance going up against champions Richardson Hitchins, Alberto Puello, Gary Antuanne Russell, or Teofimo Lopez. With those guys, Muratalla’s power might be enough for him to get a victory, but not at lightweight against fighters like Cruz.