Hitchins Labels Kambosos Jr. a “D-Class” Fighter Ahead of DAZN Main Event

IBF light welterweight champion Richardson Hitchins says there’s no way that George Kambosos Jr. is going to invade his home turf on Saturday night and do what he did to fellow New Yorker, Teofimo Lopez, when he beat him in 2021.

Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) says the former unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr. (22-3, 10 KOs) is a “D-class” fighter, and he’s going to prove that on Saturday, June 14th at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Hitchins-Kambosos Jr. will be shown live on DAZN. Their event starts at 7:00 P.M. ET / 7:00 P.M. PT.

Hitchins Labels Kambosos “D-Class”

“Ain’t no way Kambosos is taking anything away from me. I’m not finished with you,” said Hitchins to Matchroom Boxing. “I’m going to make you pay. George Kambosos is going to get f*** up.. I’m elite. He’s a D-class fighter. He can’t touch me. Every time he fights, he gets out of the ring uglier than he came in. And still, baby. I don’t admire s***. He writes a whole paragraph on Twitter. He’s worse than my girl.”

Hitchins is going to have to fight a lot harder than he did against Liam Paro if he wants to be victorious in Saturday night because Kambosos is going to make it a physical fight. He learned from his two contests with Devin Haney that he can’t allow boxers to move, jab, and hold all night. Kambosos will be focusing on disrupting Hitchins’ style by making it rough, and not changing his style when he looks at the referee for sympathy.

“He’s coming to New York. He’s thinking it’s going to be Teofimo Lopez type of s***. He’s going to have to kill me. He’s got to show me he’s a gangster. I’m going to show him where I’m from,” said Hitchins.

Richardson needs to sit down on his shots a lot more in this fight than he did againt Paro, because Kambosos is going to be putting pressure on him. He’s going to be getting hit a lot more in this fight than he did in the Paro fight.

Kambosos Jr. Invasion Plan

“I’m a hero for what I’ve achieved. Hitchins is not on my level,” said Kambosos. “I ain’t got s*** to lose. You’ve never been in the ring with anyone close to George Kambosos Jr. I’m going to f*** him up in his own backyard. You’re going to realize I’m a different animal.”

Kambosos is right. He doesn’t have anything to lose because his career is pretty much over. A loss won’t be the end of the line for George. He’ll still be popular in Australia and will already be fighting over there.

“And the new two-weight world champion. I love to fight. True warrior. You know that. Do I think I’m in Hitchins’ head? Yeah, I believe so. I could see it in the face-off, looking back at it. He’s staring, looking around, and I was having fun,” said Kambosos.

Hitchins doesn’t seem intimidated. He’s more grateful that Kambosos gave him the fight, because he has not had the opportunity to fight the big names at 140. He wants the more popular fighters at 140 and 147, but he can’t get them because he’s not well-known enough.