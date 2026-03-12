Devin Haney questions why he isn’t The Ring champion at 147

Despite the victory, Devin, 27, has not been recognized as The Ring champion in the weight class. The former undisputed lightweight champion said he does not understand why the win over Norman was not enough to move him into that position.

“I beat the top guy at 147,” Haney said on the InsiderRingShow podcast. “He was #1 ranked. He’s #2 now. So I don’t know why I’m not The Ring champ.

“Norman was the top guy. Of course, I would love to be the Ring champion.”

The Ring championship is typically awarded when the magazine’s #1 and #2 fighters meet, or when the top position becomes vacant and a clear leading contender establishes himself.

Haney’s comments suggest he believes the Norman fight met that standard and should have settled the division’s top position.

The current picture at welterweight remains crowded. Ryan Garcia holds the WBC title at 147 pounds, while Rolando “Rolly” Romero owns the WBA belt. Other contenders continue to push for a position in the division as well.

A win over Norman strengthened Devin’s standing in the weight class, but several recognizable names remain active in the title conversation. Fighters such as Conor Benn and Shakhram Giyasov have also been mentioned in discussions about the upper tier of the division.

For now, Haney maintains that defeating the fighter he viewed as the division’s leading name should have been enough to earn the symbolic championship.

“I beat the #1 guy,” Haney said. “That should make me The Ring champ.”