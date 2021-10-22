Deontay Wilder Turns 36 Today; What Does His Future Hold?

Will former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder be having a happy birthday today, as he turns 36? In light of his brave and exciting, yet ultimately crushing defeat to Tyson Fury, maybe not. And despite the continued efforts from some people to try and claim there was something, anything, wrong with referee Russel Mora’s count (or counts) in the fourth round of the October 9 fight when Fury twice hit the mat, the second loss to Fury is one Wilder will have to take with zero complaints of having been cheated.

There is, though, good news for Wilder, in a few areas. Number-one: he is still ranked at #1 in the latest WBC heavyweight rankings. That’s right, despite the fact that Wilder has not won a fight since way back in November of 2019 (this his rematch KO over Luis Ortiz), he is still ranked as the number-one contender to Fury’s WBC belt. Number two: in light of how extraordinarily exciting Fury-Wilder III was, “The Bronze Bomber” remains a huge attraction, a courageous, hard-hitting warrior who can expect to get further big fight opportunities as a result of this. Bottom line – we will pay good money to see Wilder, 42-2-1(41) when he’s back in action.

But here’s the big question: how much did that brutal, at times savage war with Fury and his clubbing hammer fists take out of Wilder; out of his punch resistance, how much did it take from his mental strength, from his inner belief and former assurance that he is the best heavyweight in the world today? Okay, so that’s a bunch of questions, but they are questions that may take months to answer. Does Wilder still believe he can rule the world, that he can and will give the division “One face, One name, One champion?” If not, can Wilder really go on and fight the way he once did?

It does look like a tough road back for Wilder. Maybe Fury and Fury alone can beat Wilder, maybe Wilder takes out any other heavyweight out there? Only time will tell. But would even a string of dominant and hugely impressive KO wins over elite fighters NOT named Fury be enough for Wilder, for “The Bronze Bomber” (two different people, remember)?

If he can never, ever beat Fury, maybe Wilder will never, ever be the fighter the once was; seemingly an age ago now, when he first ran into Fury in December of 2018. Before then, Wilder said numerous times that he would never, ever lose a fight, that he was super-special, that it was ordained that he be so. But does Wilder still believe today? Do his fans and supporters still believe?