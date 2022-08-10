Deontay Wilder – Robert Helenius “Being Finalized For October 15”

Will former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder come back? The strongest indications that tell us yes, he will indeed, have come via “sources” who confirmed to ESPN that Wilder and Robert Helenius are “in the process of finalizing a deal for a PBC pay-per-view fight on October 15.”

Mike Coppinger wrote the news story for ESPN.com. So, it seems the huge-hitting “Bronze Bomber” will be returning to the squared circle a little over a year after his epic but losing war with Tyson Fury, this their third and best fight. And how much Wilder showed that night – raw power, improved ability, incredible heart and sheer desire. Could any active heavyweight other than Fury have beaten Wilder that night, October 9th in Las Vegas? Maybe not.

Now, if the fight pushes through, it will be Helenius’ task to hand Wilder his third defeat. Helenius will naturally be the underdog in the fight, yet he is coming off those two good stoppage wins over Adam Kownacki (the Polish warrior himself a contender to land a fight with Wilder some time back). And Helenius, a tall fighter who carries power himself, has a ton of experience; with the 38-year-old having been a pro since 2008 and having been in there with the likes of Lamon Brewster, Sam Peter, Derek Chisora, Siarhei Liakhovich, Dillian Whyte, and Kownacki.

Some fans may grumble about Wilder-Helenius being a pay-per-view fight (and it is shaping up to be an expensive final quarter of the year for fight fans, with Usyk-Joshua II, Golovkin-Canelo III, Joseph Parker-Joe Joyce, Conor Benn-Chris Eubank Jr, and other fights all being PPV offerings) but Wilder is a big name and plenty of fans have been hoping to see him make a comeback. Wilder-Helenius can be expected to do pretty good numbers if it does happen.

Wilder has to be the pick to win, yet we just don’t know how much that at times brutal third fight with Fury took out of him (or out of Fury for that matter). Can Wilder become the third man to KO the 31-3(20) Helenius, or might the warrior from Finland ruin Wilder’s big comeback?