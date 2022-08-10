Teofimo Lopez says “Ryan Garcia is just hype”

Teofimo Lopez says he sees unbeaten Ryan Garcia as just a “hype” job, and he’s not worried at all about beating him if that fight takes place next.

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya will be attending former unified lightweight champion Teofimo’s fight this Saturday night against Pedro Campa to scout him for a fight against Ryan Garcia next.

Teofimo (16-1, 12 KOs) is making his debut at 140 against Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) on ESPN and ESPN+ from the Resorts World Las Vegas.

Like Teofimo, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has moved up to 140 and is looking for a big name to fight next. He had been hoping to fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in December, but the negotiations never got off the ground, and De La Hoya says he’s “moving on.”

“I invited him two weeks ago to my fight. I’ve been inviting a lot of people across the board. There’s going to be a lot of stars coming out on Saturday night,” said Teofimo Lopez to Fighthype when told that Oscar De La Hoya will be coming to his fight to scout for a match against Ryan Garcia.

“I’m happy I said that to him [De La Hoya], so that way he kept it in his mind, and I’ll see him this Saturday,” Teofimo continued.

“Of course, you guys know me now,” said Teofimo when asked if he’d be interested in a fight with Ryan Garcia. “I don’t duck no fighter. I take everybody they give me. Ask the Top Rank matchmakers. They’re the greatest in the business.

“I never say no to any fight, but right now, I’m focused on August 13th, Pedro Campa. Ryan Garcia, he’s just hype. He’s all happy because of his last performance, so he thinks he can take on everybody,” said Teofimo.

Ryan is coming off a sixth round knockout win over Javier Fortuna last July in an impressive performance. However, that was against an old shop-worn Fortuna and not the younger version.

“He feels like Superman, but really, he’s his own kryptonite,” said Teofimo about Ryan Garcia. “We stay focused. Skills pay the bills. IQ,” said Teofimo when asked how a fight between him and Ryan Garcia plays out.

“Nobody wanted to fight Loma. They all had a chance. They gave up their hand right away,” said Teofimo.