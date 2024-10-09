Jermall Charlo vs. Demetrius Andrade Possible Tank-Roach Card on December 14th

Jermall Charlo vs. Demetrius Andrade is possible for the chief support for the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. December 14th card on PBC on Prime Video PPV at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Premier Boxing Champions has yet to confirm the Charlo-Andrade fight for that card, but it would be an excellent addition.

Adding the Charlo vs. Andrade fight to the Tank vs. Roach card will motivate some of the older fans to purchase the event on PPV, because they’re the ones who remember these two fighters during their best years many years ago.

Andrade and Charlo have seen their careers head downhill due to inactivity and lack of wins over quality opposition. Other than to increase interest for the older fight fans, there’s not much to gain for PBC to put them on the card because younger fans don’t know who these guys are because they’ve been out of the loop for so long.

Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) and former two-division world champion ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (32-1, 19 KOs) last saw action 11 months ago on the same card on November 25th at the Michelop Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Andrade was stopped in the sixth round by David Benavidez in the main event, whereas Jermall defeated Jose Benavidez Jr. by a ten-round unanimous decision on the undercard. If the 2008 U.S Olympian Andrade’s punch resistance wasn’t affected in that loss, he’d likely be too much for the ring-rusty Jermall, who has fought just once in the last three years.

The promising career that the former two-division world champion Charlo, 34, once had has gone downhill since his 12-round unanimous decision win over Juan Macias Montiel on June 19, 2021.

Granted, that was a punishing fighter for Charlo because he took a lot of hard punches from the heavy-handed Montiel, but he’s not been able to find the same motivation as he had during his best years.

Other potential fights on the December 14th card:

– Stephen Fulton vs. Brandon Figueroa

– Carlos Adames vs. Meiirim Nursultanov

– Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin