Andrade’s Career: Ruined by Avoiding Champions?

Demetrius Andrade says that despite all the fans criticizing him for his loss to ‘The Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez last year, he’s been trying to fight the best all these years.

None of the top guys wanted to fight him, and finally, he had to take on the much younger and bigger 26-year-old Benavidez. He didn’t have the size to defeat the ‘Big boy,’ who looked huge inside the ring the night of their fight on November 25, 2023.

Andrade says these fighters avoided him:

Years Of Frustration

– Canelo Alvarez

– Gennadiy Golovkin

– Jermall Charlo

– Billy Joe Saunders

Fans have not criticized Andrade since his loss to Benavidez. No one blames him for losing to the much bigger ‘Mexican Monster’ Benavidez, especially given the size difference between the two fighters.

Benavidez looked like a cruiserweight after he rehydrated, and there was no way that Andrade would beat a guy that size. At the very least, David should have been fighting at 175 against the likes of Artur Beterbiev or Dmitry Bivol rather than fighting the middleweight-sized Andrade at 168

I’m doing what you guys want. The best and I’ve been trying to do that for years, and it took somebody 26 years old to get in the ring with me. That should have been [Jermall] Charlo for so many years, Canelo, Billy Joe Saunders, or [Gennadiy] GGG,” said Andrade to Fight Hub TV.

A Wasted Year

Andrade should have already returned to the ring by now after his loss to David Benavidez. He’s been out of the ring for 13 months, and that’s hurt his career even more than his defeat against Benavidez. When a fighter is in their mid-30s, they can’t afford to sit out of the ring, sulking after they get beaten. They got to go back to work.

The former two-division world champion Andrade (32-1, 19 KOs) didn’t have the right management, and his fighting style was too defensive for him to get the well-paying matches that he wanted. When Andrade did sign with Eddie Hearn, he put him in with British domestic-level fighters, which did nothing for his career.