De La Hoya Doubts Ryan Garcia’s Guidance, Vows to Deliver Haney, Despite his Change of Heart

Ryan Garcia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, believes he’s got people whispering in his telling him things, and he says he is going to continue with his original plans to put together the fight with Devin Haney next.

Oscar didn’t say who was whispering in Ryan’s ear and giving him advice, but some fans believe that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the one who convinced him not to take the fight with Haney.

It’s believed that the argument was centered around Haney not being a PPV attraction after his recent PPV numbers for his fight with Regis Prograis on December 9th were leaked to the media, and they were not good.

De La Hoya says going to make the Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight for March or April. It might not work for Oscar to force Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) to fight WBC light welterweight champion Haney if he’s already saying he is no longer interested in fighting him.

This could end badly if De La Hoya tries to force Ryan to fight Haney because he won’t sign the contract, and he’ll have wasted his time with the negotiations.

De La Hoya insists that he’s the one that can give Ryan advice, but that’s not happening. Some would argue that if De La Hoya’s advice is for Ryan to go through with the Haney fight, he’s failing him.

That would be bad advice because Ryan will likely lose, the fight won’t bring in a lot of PPV buys due to Haney not being a draw, and Ryan’s marketability will be diminished.

That fight works for Haney but not Ryan. De La Hoya should know this, though, because it’s pretty obvious that Haney is a more complete fighter at this stage of his career, and he’s too big to be fighting 140-pounders. Haney should be fighting at junior middleweight.

Ryan wants the arguably easier fight against WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero next, as that’s a fight that he has a better chance of winning. Haney is so big for the 140-lb division.

That’s not a good match-up for most of the fighters in the division because they’re not rehydrating to 165 like Haney.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, De La Hoya expressed concern about the advice Garcia receives, stating, “Ryan is young; he’s just now maturing. I strongly feel he has a lot of bad advice, I really do, and I feel for him because there are a lot of people out there who are going to give you the wrong advice.”

“It’s a cruel world out there when you’re the top dog, and you’re the money maker, and you’re coming up, and you’re young. You have all these whispers in your ear. I just hope that Ryan finds that one person that is going to give him the best advice in the world and listens to him, and wants the best for him.

“I thought I could be that person, but he listens to other people. It’s something I can’t control. All I can do is try to do is do the best job possible for him.

“He asked me to get Haney, and that’s what I’m going to gun for. Hopefully in March or April,” said De La Hoya about his plans on going through with the Haney-Garcia negotiations despite Ryan telling him that he no longer wants Haney. Ryan wants to face WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero next.