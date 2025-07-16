Turki Alalshikh & DAZN Eliminate Pay-Per-View for All Future Riyadh Season Boxing

Turki Alalshikh has made a significant move to eliminate PPV for all his Riyadh Season events by partnering with DAZN to make his events free to subscribers. Fans won’t have to pay to watch the upcoming November 22nd event headlined by David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde.
Turki’s decision to make this move is based on his view that PPV is hurting the sport. His goal is to help grow boxing by making it more accessible to fans.
Great meeting with my brother Shay, CEO of DAZN. We have big vision to grow boxing and decide: No More Pay-Per-View. Starting with our @ringmagazine show in November, all Riyadh Season & The Ring events will be free to DAZN subscribers. The PPV model has damaged boxing, and we… pic.twitter.com/txF1VMQaXA
