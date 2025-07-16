Turki Alalshikh & DAZN Eliminate Pay-Per-View for All Future Riyadh Season Boxing

Turki Alalshikh has made a significant move to eliminate PPV for all his Riyadh Season events by partnering with DAZN to make his events free to subscribers. Fans won’t have to pay to watch the upcoming November 22nd event headlined by David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde.

Turki’s decision to make this move is based on his view that PPV is hurting the sport. His goal is to help grow boxing by making it more accessible to fans.