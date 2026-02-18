That majority decision win now carries added importance as Duarte prepares to challenge Hitchins for the IBF light welterweight title on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Sims fights behind movement and timing, forcing opponents to track him down before they can win rounds. Hitchins has built his unbeaten record using that same approach.

Duarte faced those demands and worked his way through them over 12 rounds. He stayed patient, applied steady pressure, and did enough to secure the decision. The experience gave him direct exposure to the kind of control Hitchins relies on to dictate fights.

At the time, Duarte’s victory over Sims looked like another step forward for a contender rebuilding his position in the division. With a title fight now in front of him, the result stands as preparation against the same kind of tactical environment he will face against Hitchins.

Preparation already tested

Hitchins enters the defense unbeaten after 20 fights and coming off his stoppage win over George Kambosos Jr., a performance that strengthened his standing near the top of the division. He has consistently forced opponents into cautious fights, limiting clean opportunities and winning rounds through timing and positioning.

Duarte presents a different type of challenge. He enters with 30 wins, two losses, and one draw, with 23 knockouts, combining pressure with the willingness to work his way inside against technical opponents. His win over Sims showed he can remain disciplined while tracking a moving target over a full fight.

“Train hard, I’m ready for my belt,” Duarte said.

Hitchins had previously targeted higher-profile opponents such as Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, and Keyshawn Davis. Duarte instead secured the title shot by continuing to win and by proving he could handle the same style Hitchins brings into the ring.

The fight takes place Saturday, February 21, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on The Ring card.

Duarte’s victory over Sims does not guarantee success against Hitchins, but it confirms he has already experienced the kind of technical approach he will see again in this title fight.