Adrien Broner’s Fall From ‘About Billions’ to ‘I Ain’t Got a Dime’

Adrien Broner once seemed to have it all. World titles? Check. Cash flowing? Check. Stardom and a real potential for ring greatness? Check.

But that was all some time ago, and now, the man who donned an “About Billions” logo on his boxing apparel has come out on social media to admit he is flat broke; “I ain’t got a dime,” Broner wrote in a pretty heartbreaking message.

From Paydays to Payday Problems: How Did Broner End Up Here?

Broner, known as “The Problem,” now has a heap of them. There is a chance, maybe a small one, that Broner, last seen losing to Blair Cobbs, could fight TBA on Don King’s latest announced fight card — supposedly to take place in Miami on October 4, headlined by Kubrat Pulev vs. Michael Hunter.

But Broner doesn’t sound too keen to be fighting again, and more than a touch alarmingly, he wrote how he “might have to sell drugs” in order to support himself and his family.

The Sad Lesson for Boxing’s Next Generation

Broner has asked for things to “make sense,” but nobody can help him but himself. There will no doubt be those who say Broner was an arrogant jerk who brought on this miserable position all on his own. But we must remember — he was just a young kid when fame, wealth, and vast expectations were thrown at him. He couldn’t handle it, bottom line, and now the former four-weight belt holder is paying the price.

It seems, as he is now closer to 40 than 30, that Broner is out of time for any realistic chance of getting back on track through boxing. Again, it’s a sad story. And a cautionary one.

Let all young boxers, as gifted and special as they may be, look at Broner and avoid the mistakes and traps he and his ego fell into.

Broner says he has friends who will reach out to help him, to give him a place to stay — yes, it seems to have come to this — but that he is too proud to accept such help easily. Pride might be all Broner has left these days.

We wish him well.