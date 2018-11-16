David Price To Feature On Dec. 22 Card At O2, Will Face Tom Little

For the third time running, British heavyweight David Price will feature on the under-card of a big-card heavyweight main event. Back in March of this year, Price took on Alexander Povetkin on the under-card of Anthony Joshua Vs. Joe Parker, and in September Price fought the unbeaten Sergiy Kuzmin on the under-card of AJ against Povetkin. On both occasions, Price was defeated inside the distance, even though he did have moments of success in both fights.





Now, having yet another ‘last shot’ Price will fight on the under-card of the Dillian Whyte-Dereck Chisora rematch set for The O2 on December 22. Price, 22-6(18) will face fellow British heavyweight Tom Little, 10-6(3). Might Price be able to bag himself a win this time, his first since back in December of 2017?

Little is no big puncher and the 31 year old is coming off two stoppage losses of his own – having been taken out by unbeaten hot prospect Filip Hrgovic in January and by Daniel Dubois in June of this year. On paper, and with all due respect, this is not anything like as dangerous an assignment as Price has been used to of late. But with Price, who knows what might happen if the likeable big man is caught on the chin? Little might look at this fight and, having no doubt seen tape of many of Price’s fights, his crushing losses included, take heart and confidence into the ring with him.

Little will know that if Price gets tired, or if he can hurt him early on, anything could happen on December 22. And how is Price’s arm, the one he injured in the corner retirement loss to Kuzmin just two months ago? If Price does get a win over Little it’s anybody’s guess what the 35 will opt to do then. Price might decide to go out with a win and retire.

It goes without saying that a loss to Little, a KO loss in particular, would finish Price’s career once and for all.