David Price hits back at “bitter” De La Hoya’s Canelo claims about British opponents

Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez is set for his return to action on May 6th against John Ryder following his somewhat unexpected defeat to Dmitry Bivol last year.

Brit Ryder was the WBO mandatory challenger, but following the fight announcement, promoter Oscar De La Hoya hit out at his former Golden Boy fighter Canelo, suggesting that his career is “regressing” through his choice of opponents.

De La Hoya commented “In terms of his opposition, I’m not sure in what direction he wants to go. It seems like he’s regressing inside the ring. He’s regressing in picking these opponents. He’s fighting all these British fighters that does nothing (for) his legacy.”

Speaking to DAZN Bet, former British heavyweight David Price said:

“I think what he’s saying is just more of a bitter thing towards Canelo than a slant against the British fighters. Canelo has fought Callum Smith, top, top fighter, Billy Joe, top fighter, you know these are fighters who would beat the majority of the top American fighters if they’re given the chance.”

Regarding Canelo’s legacy and motivations, Price added:

“I’m a big Canelo fan but how old is Canelo now? Is he even 30 yet, he’s been around forever? There will come a point when he just starts to decline and the fact that he lost his last fight, it could be the beginning of his decline. I’m reading somewhere he’s playing a lot of golf and you know fighters can become bored, you know, he’s got all the money in the world. Is the hunger still there?

You know it probably is because he’s a legacy fighter and he’s an out and out winner and like I was saying on another interview before, you know, we all like money.”

Price tips “devastating puncher” Tank Davis to KO Garcia

One of the most hotly anticipated fights in boxing is just round the corner, with WBA (regular) Lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis set to face former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia for a catchweight 136lbs bout on 22nd April.

Two of the hottest prospects in the sport facing off has many fans and pundits divided, but former British heavyweight David Price has tipped Tank to win in devastating fashion.

Speaking to DAZN Bet, Price said:

“I think Tank Davies will knock Ryan Garcia out. I don’t think Ryan Garcia’s got enough good punch resistance he’ll need to do 12 rounds with Tank. He got put over by Luke Campbell heavily and Luke Campbell isn’t a devastating puncher, Tank Davis is.”

Regarding the stylistic match up, he added:

“I just think style wise; I think a few short clubbing punches might be enough to stun Garcia and put him out. I don’t think, despite him being a big puncher himself, I think Garcia can take more than he can, it’s about who can take the most on the night I think, and I think it will be Tank.”