David Morrell Vs. David Benavidez – Who Wins?!

David Morrell looked sensational in blasting out Sena Agbeko in just a couple of rounds last night, on Showtime’s last ever boxing broadcast. The Cuban who now calls Minneapolis his home, looked beast like as he was all over Agbeko from the sound of the opening bell, his powerful hooks getting the job done in round two. Now 10-(9), the 25 year old who holds a version of the WBA super middleweight title is looking forward to a very big 2024.

After blasting through Agbeko, now 28-3(22), Morrell immediately called out David Benavidez.

“[I’m] teaching everyone who is the number one. I’m ready. I tell everybody, my team, my family….I’m looking forward to next year. It’s my year and I’m looking forward to a good 2024. In 2024, I want to fight Benavidez. One hundred percent,” a victorious Morrell said.

And wouldn’t we fans like to see these two exciting, powerful and hungry 168 pounders get it on! Benavidez, 28-0(24) and holder of the WBC interim title at 168, is coming off a crushing stoppage win over Demetrius Andrade, and “The Mexican Monster” wants a fight with Canelo. Benavidez has said that, if he cannot get Canelo into the ring with him, he may move up to 175 pounds.

Instead, why not Benavidez Vs. Morrell? Who wouldn’t get excited about this match up? Both men have violence and a knockout on their mind each and every time they fight, and both men are starving hungry and right about at their peak. It would be a risky fight for both men, sure, but the winner would be in a great, great place. Canelo would have so much pressure on him to fight the winner of this fight.

Morrell wants it, as he’s made clear. But does Benavidez want it? Neither man has ever shown any fear or inclination to duck or dodge a tough fight/opponent, so maybe we will get to see this fight some time neat year. But who on earth wins if Morrell and Benavidez do rumble?

Can YOU pick a winner between these two?