Daniel Dubois Rejoins Don Charles Ahead of Planned Return

Daniel Dubois has returned to Don Charles after a short, fightless stretch with Tony Sims, a move that tells you where his camp thinks stability sits right now. The confirmation came through his business partner Riz Khan:
“On behalf of Team Dubois, I wish to confirm to the media and all relevant parties that Daniel has decided to resume his professional relationship with Don Charles and his coaching team,” the statement read. “After careful consideration and discussions with the wider team, Daniel has chosen to reverse that decision. Daniel will now return to working with Don Charles, under whose corner he achieved his greatest accomplishments to date.”
The wording leans on history and approval language. There is no explanation of the Sims exit. There is no detail on what changed inside the gym.
Why the Sims experiment stopped cold
Dubois split with Charles in August 2025, one month after his second stoppage loss to Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley. The change came during a wider reshuffle. Assistant coach Kieran Farrell left. Sam Jones came in. The camp was searching for something that did not arrive on fight night.
Charles later said publicly that the separation was not his decision, describing himself as having been dismissed by Dubois’ team.
Dubois spoke of a fresh start at the time. He stayed inactive. Heavyweights cannot afford long stretches without pressure rounds, especially ones whose rhythm tightens once resistance stiffens.
What Charles brings back, and what he doesn’t change
Charles understands Dubois. He knows when the right hand squares him up and when the jab drifts from range finding into a follow punch. That familiarity steadied Dubois early in fights during his rise. It also left some habits untouched through twelve round distance.
Dubois remains a large heavyweight with power, long reach, and a preference for mid ring exchanges where he can set his feet. When opponents crowd him and make him work in close, his output drops and the shoulders rise. That pattern has repeated across camps.
Charles can guide him through moments. He cannot rewrite those responses without structural change in the gym.
Dubois is still a top level heavyweight with finishing power against the right opposition. He is not a complete twelve round problem for elite movers unless the internal habits shift. This move suggests the camp chose familiarity over disruption.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Zhilei Zhang Calls Out Daniel Dubois: Who Wins If The Two Juggernauts Collide?
- Team Dubois Targets Fabio Wardley for 2026 Return
- Why a Wardley Fight Is the Wrong Move for Dubois Right Now
- Daniel Dubois Rejoins Don Charles Ahead of Planned Return
- Carl Froch Questions Tyson Fury Comeback Plan
- Wardley Manager on Usyk: “Oleksandr Ducksyk is Running from Fabio Warldey”
Last Updated on 01/26/2026