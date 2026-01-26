Daniel Dubois Rejoins Don Charles Ahead of Planned Return

The wording leans on history and approval language. There is no explanation of the Sims exit. There is no detail on what changed inside the gym.

Why the Sims experiment stopped cold

Dubois split with Charles in August 2025, one month after his second stoppage loss to Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley. The change came during a wider reshuffle. Assistant coach Kieran Farrell left. Sam Jones came in. The camp was searching for something that did not arrive on fight night.

Charles later said publicly that the separation was not his decision, describing himself as having been dismissed by Dubois’ team.

Dubois spoke of a fresh start at the time. He stayed inactive. Heavyweights cannot afford long stretches without pressure rounds, especially ones whose rhythm tightens once resistance stiffens.

What Charles brings back, and what he doesn’t change

Charles understands Dubois. He knows when the right hand squares him up and when the jab drifts from range finding into a follow punch. That familiarity steadied Dubois early in fights during his rise. It also left some habits untouched through twelve round distance.

Dubois remains a large heavyweight with power, long reach, and a preference for mid ring exchanges where he can set his feet. When opponents crowd him and make him work in close, his output drops and the shoulders rise. That pattern has repeated across camps.

Charles can guide him through moments. He cannot rewrite those responses without structural change in the gym.

Dubois is still a top level heavyweight with finishing power against the right opposition. He is not a complete twelve round problem for elite movers unless the internal habits shift. This move suggests the camp chose familiarity over disruption.