Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) enters the fight unbeaten and continues his push toward a title opportunity at junior lightweight. The 28-year-old Las Vegas native previously fought under the banner of Top Rank before moving forward with other opportunities in the sport. Victories over Xavier Martinez and Abraham Nova helped move him into the group of contenders at 130 pounds, and the April fight will give him another chance to remain active while waiting for a larger opportunity in the division.

Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs) has rebuilt his position with a six-fight winning streak following a first-round knockout loss to Jordan White in August 2023. Since that defeat, the Dominican fighter has picked up several wins that kept him in the mix among the contenders at junior lightweight. His recent victories include a decision over William Foster III and a split decision win against Taiga Imanaga in Riyadh late last year.

Although both fighters have competed primarily at 130 pounds, their bout is scheduled at the lightweight limit. The fight still carries potential implications for the junior lightweight class because both fighters have spent most of their recent careers campaigning there.

The co-feature will match former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) against Ireland’s Feargal McCrory (17-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight contest. Magsayo has won four consecutive fights since a decision loss to Brandon Figueroa in their interim WBC featherweight title bout in March 2023. McCrory’s only defeat came against former WBA junior lightweight titleholder Lamont Roach Jr. in June 2024.

The Paramount+ broadcast is scheduled to open with a 10-round featherweight fight between Armenia’s Azat Hovhannisyan (22-6, 17 KOs) and Mexico’s Eduardo Baez (25-7-2, 10 KOs). Hovhannisyan has spent years competing against experienced contenders at the weight class, while Baez has also shared the ring with several notable opponents during his career.

The April 5 card continues Zuffa Boxing’s early effort to build a consistent schedule of events in Las Vegas as the promotion expands its presence in professional boxing.